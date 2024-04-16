World's Largest Car Carriers Take on LNG-Fuelled Engines From MAN

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The engine manufacturer will deliver MAN B&W 8S60ME-GI engines to the four 10,800 CEU pure car and truck carriers. Image Credit: MAN Energy Solutions

MAN Energy Solutions is set to deliver engines capable of running on natural gas to a set of ships billed as the world's largest car carriers.

The engine manufacturer will deliver MAN B&W 8S60ME-GI engines to the four 10,800 CEU pure car and truck carriers, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

As well as being capable of running on LNG, the vessels will also be methanol- and ammonia-ready.

The ships are being built for South Korea's HMM, and will be chartered to Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd.

"The car carrier market is currently thriving and demand for new tonnage is at an all-time high," Thomas S. Hansen, head of sales and promotion at MAN, said in the statement.

"Most of these newbuildings are with dual-fuel engines – on account of new emission regulations – with LNG leading the way as most popular alternative fuel.

"That said, our main engines here will also be delivered as both methanol- and ammonia-ready.

"Accordingly, the ME-GI engine remains the most prominent dual-fuel engine in the market with more than 700 orders.

"It is the world's most efficient, methane-fuelled engine and has extremely low levels of methane slip, which make it the industry's leading dual-fuel engine across vessel types such as container vessels, bulk carriers, tankers, as well as car carriers."