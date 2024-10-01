Orim Energy Hires Global Fuel Oil Book Leader to Operate From New Geneva Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dijkhuizen was formerly a senior fuel oil trader for Litasco in Geneva and the Middle East. Image Credit: Leon Dijkhuizen / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Orim Energy has hired a global fuel oil book leader to operate from a new office in Geneva.

Leon Dijkhuizen has joined the company as global fuel oil book leader as of this month, based in its new Geneva office, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Dijkhuizen was formerly a senior fuel oil trader for Litasco in Geneva and the Middle East.

"With the appointment of the highly experienced fuel oil trader Leon Dijkhuizen as global book leader Fuel Oil at the office, Orim Energy is well-positioned to further grow its bunker and cargo trading business in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region and Mediterranean (MED), and develop trade opportunities in the US Gulf and the Caribbean," the company said.

"Opening an office in Geneva fits with Orim Energy's strategy and is a logical next step in achieving its growth ambitions.

"Geneva's strategic location will enhance access to key oil trading partners, markets and sources, facilitating efficient operations."

Orim delivers more than 2 million mt/year of various marine fuel grades to its customers.