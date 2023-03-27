Fratelli Cosulich Launchs its First LNG Bunker Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The event took place on March 22, 223 at the CIMC SOE shipyard in China. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Fratelli Cosulich Group has announced the launch and christening of its first LNG Small Scale & Bunker vessel, Alice Cosulich.

The event took place on March 22, 223 at the CIMC SOE shipyard in China.

Alice Cosulich has a 5,300 DWT and can carry 8,200 m3 of LNG and 500 m3 of MGO. She will sail under the Italian flag.

Among the vessel features noted are an efficient system for handling the ‘boil off’ gas, thus reducing potential methane slip from the tanker.

The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for September 2023.

Alice Cosulich is the first of two such LNG bunkering vessels ordered by Fratelli.

Funding for the firms LNG bunkering project include a grant by the European Union under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme as it is contributing to the decarbonisation of maritime transport through the implementation of LNG bunkering solutions in the Mediterranean Sea.

As the industry looks to diversity the marine fuel mix to meet various future emissions targets, LNG is currently by far the most popular alternative to traditional oil bunkers with some 385 LNG-powered vessels currently in operaiton and over 500 on order, according to data from gos bunker body SGMF.