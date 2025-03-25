Sallaum Lines Targets 3,400 MT of Biofuel Bunkering in 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

One of the vessels of Sallaum Lines is already running on B10-VLSFO. Image Credit: Sallaum Lines

Swiss shipping firm Sallaum Lines aims to bunker about 3,400 mt of marine biofuel this year.

As part of this transition, Sallaum Lines' vehicle carrier Silver Moon is already operating with a B10-VLSFO marine biofuel blend, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The vessel successfully achieved a 10% reduction in emissions on its first voyage using biofuel, sailing from South Africa to Europe.

The B10 fuel supplied to Silver Moon consisted of a blend of 90% VLSFO and 10% fatty acid methyl esters (FAME). However, the company has not disclosed the port where the biofuel was bunkered or the supplier that provided it.

By bunkering a total of 3,400 mt of marine biofuel this year, Sallaum Lines expects to cut about 1,000 mt of CO2 equivalent emissions, contributing to its broader decarbonisation strategy.

With the FuelEU Maritime regulation coming into force this year, several shipping companies have incorporated biofuel into their marine fuel mix to comply with the new requirements. The regulation initially targets a 2% reduction in GHG intensity compared to the 2020 baseline in 2025. This target will triple to 6% by 2030 and further increase to 80% by 2050.

This is widely expected to drive increased demand for biofuel bunkering in the shipping sector.