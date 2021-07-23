Berge Bulk Tries Out Supplemental Solar Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company plans to increase the size of the installation significantly after the pilot. Image Credit: Berge Bulk

Dry bulk shipping company Berge Bulk is trying out a solar system to supplement the power of one of its vessels.

The company has set up a solar power system generating about 100 kWh of electrical power feeding into the main electrical grid of the Berge K2, supplementing the energy generated by the ship's diesel alternators, it said in a LinkedIn post this week.

"Through the test, we are observing and assessing how the panels withstand the stresses while at sea and during in-port cargo operations," the company said in the post.

"Following the pilot, we plan to evolve the trial to a 1,000 kilowatts installation."