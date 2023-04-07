COSCO Places Orders Methanol Dual-Fuel and Methanol Ready Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Conainers. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

COSCO Shipping has again backed methanol bunkers with an order last week for four 16,000 TEU capacity box ships

One of the quartet will be delivered methanol dual fuel capable, while her three sister ships will be delivered as being 'methanol-ready', sector specialists Alphaliner said in its latest weekly report.

Being methanol-ready topically indicates that conversion to methanol dual-fuel operation is a relatively simple process.

All four ships of the series will be powered by a dual-fuel capable WinGD 10X92DF-M main engine.

The order echos Maersk's order for methanol powered 16,000 TEU capacity ships, eight of which ordered in 2021 with a further four in 2022.

Unlike the Maersk vessels, COSCO Shipping's tonnage are expected to fit within the neo-panamax footprint, Alphaliner added.