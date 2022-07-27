Emulsion Fuel Firm Quadrise Signs Deal With MSC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the deal the tests will start by December 31 of this year at the latest. File Image / Pixabay

UK-listed Quadrise has signed a preliminary deal with container line MSC to test its emulsion fuel and biofuel products.

The two companies have signed a framework agreement to set up proof-of-concept tests of Quadrise's MSAR and bioMSAR fuels, Quadrise said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The MSAR and bioMSAR tests will both be carried out on one or more of MSC's commercial container ships, each using about 1,000 mt of the fuel. The tests will start by December 31 of this year at the latest.

If these tests prove successful, the two companies plan additional operational trials with a view to obtaining letters of no objection from engine manufacturers. These trials will each require about 25,000 mt of fuel and about 4,000 hours of operation using the fuels.

Quadrise uses its MSAR technology to emulsify bunker fuels with water, producing a fuel with lower emissions by mass.

"This is an important milestone for the company as we progress our projects and deepen our relationships with leading energy suppliers and users to reduce energy consumption, costs and emissions," Jason Miles, CEO of Quadrise, said in the statement.

"Quadrise is delighted to have signed this new agreement with MSC Shipmanagement, the biggest in-house ship management company globally responsible for the largest container ship fleet in the world.

"We look forward to working with MSC and project stakeholders to demonstrate the commercial viability and environmental benefits of our fuels to the wider seaborne fleet.

"MSC sets the standard for energy efficiency and biofuel use in the marine sector, and we believe that our bioMSAR™ and MSAR® technology offers an excellent solution to accelerate their decarbonisation and emissions reduction efforts."