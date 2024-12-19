ICS Appoints New Secretary General

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ICS board has appointed Thomas A Kazakos to take over from Guy Platten as secretary general in June 2025. Image Credit: ICS

Industry body the International Chamber of Shipping has appointed a new secretary general.

The ICS board has appointed Thomas A Kazakos to take over from Guy Platten as secretary general in June 2025, ICS said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Kazakos has been director general of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber since 1995.

"After a thorough search and interview process my board is delighted to confirm the appointment of Thomas Kazakos to this important position for our industry," Emanuele Grimaldi, chairman of ICS, said in the statement.

"The coming decade will be pivotal for our industry, and it was important that we got the right person to lead ICS.

"Thomas brings a wealth of experience of the ICS community and the entire shipping industry.

"He is the ideal candidate to build on the great work that Guy has delivered over the past six plus years."