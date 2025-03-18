BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Little Changed as Crude Advances

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices little changed overall despite a rise in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $551.50/mt on Monday, having fallen by $1.50/mt in the previous session.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $492/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $3/mt to $743.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.49/bl to $71.07/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2/mt to $513.50/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $497/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1.50/mt to $511/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $2.50/mt to $524.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.37/bl from the previous session's close at $71.44/bl as of 7:11 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.79/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.