Monjasa Chairman Christian Merrild Dies After Sudden Illness

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Flemming Ipsen has been appointed Monjasa's new chairman with immediate effect. Image Credit: Monjasa

Christian Merrild, the board chairman of global marine fuels firm Monjasa, has died at the age of 67 after a sudden illness.

Merrild had served as chairman for the past ten years, Monjasa said in a statement on its website.

"Christian's personality possessed a great sense of justice and loyalty and he always wished the best for everyone around him," the company said in the statement.

"His profound personal interest in all parts of the Monjasa Group was admirable and we will come to miss Christian and his presence and friendship immensely."

Flemming Ipsen, a member of Monjasa's board since 2016, has been appointed its chairman with immediate effect.

"With his thorough experience and profound knowledge of international shipping, we are confident that Flemming is the right person to uphold our well-functioning board services and oversee continual improvements across the Monjasa Group's global activities and organisation," the company said.

"Flemming Ipsen holds an educational background as lawyer, and he has served 33 years with the A.P. Moller-Maersk Group.

"In addition, Flemming acted in the role as Chairman of the Board in international shipping group TORM during 2013-2015."