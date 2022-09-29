Höegh Autoliners Commits to 5% Ammonia or Methanol Use by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has also joined decarbonisation group the First Movers Coalition. Image Credit: Höegh Autoliners

Shipping company Höegh Autoliners has committed to green ammonia or green methanol taking up at least 5% of its bunker consumption by 2030.

The company will run at least 5% of its deep-sea operations on one of the two alternative fuels by 2030, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The firm has also joined decarbonisation group the First Movers Coalition. The group, now consisting of more than 50 companies from hard-to-abate sectors, is seeking to work together to commercialise zero-carbon technologies.

"This is a proud moment for our company and a decisive step on our path to zero and our ambitious target of being carbon neutral by 2040," Andres Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, said in the statement.

"Through our Aurora new building program, we firmly believe we will be able to meet or exceed the aim of having 5% of our deep sea operation on carbon neutral fuels, and we encourage both our customers and competitors to also join the FMC.

"The quest for a greener future is more important than ever, and something we must all contribute to."