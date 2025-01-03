BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Five-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday January 3, 2025

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO climbing to the highest level in more than five weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $582.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its highest level since November 26.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $504/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $1/mt to $767.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.29/bl from their December 31 close to $75.93/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $3/mt to $562/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $0.50/mt to $525/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $2/mt to $556.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1.50/mt to $561.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.05/bl from the previous session's close at $75.88/bl as of 8:35 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.38/mt fall in bunker prices.

