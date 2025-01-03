BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Five-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO climbing to the highest level in more than five weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $582.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its highest level since November 26.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $504/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $1/mt to $767.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.29/bl from their December 31 close to $75.93/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $3/mt to $562/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $0.50/mt to $525/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $2/mt to $556.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1.50/mt to $561.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.05/bl from the previous session's close at $75.88/bl as of 8:35 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.38/mt fall in bunker prices.