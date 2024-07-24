Carnival Orders Three New LNG-Fuelled Cruise Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The three ships will be used by Carnival Cruise Line and are due for delivery in 2029, 2031 and 2033. File Image / Pixabay

Cruise firm Carnival Corporation has ordered three new ships capable of running on LNG.

The three ships will be used by Carnival Cruise Line and are due for delivery in 2029, 2031 and 2033, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Once the last of the series has been delivered, the firm will have a total of 16 LNG-fuelled ships, taking up almost 30% of Carnival Corporation's global capacity.

"We are doubling down on the growth of Carnival Cruise Line – our highest-returning brand – to keep up with the incredibly strong demand we continue to see for the world's most popular cruise line," Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation, said in the statement.

"At this point, our newbuild pipeline is just one delivery in each of 2025, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2031 and 2033.

"We continue to take a disciplined approach to growth, strategically directing new capacity to the areas of highest demand at a rate of one to two new ships per year."