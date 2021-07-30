Belgium's EXMAR Works With Fertiliser Firm on Ammonia-Fuelled Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

EXMAR is based in Belgium. File Image / Pixabay

Belgian shipping company EXMAR is set to work with fertiliser producer Nutrien to develop a vessel running on green ammonia.

The two companies have signed a collaboration agreement to develop the vessel, EXMAR said in a statement on its website this week.

The companies will select an engine and supply system manufacturer, select a shipyard, use ammonia supplied by Nutrien from the US and deploy the ship as soon as 2025.

"EXMAR has always strived to contribute to innovations and increase efficiencies in gas logistics and transportation," Jens Ismar, executive director for shipping at EXMAR, said in the statement.

"The development of an ammonia-fuelled vessel together with our long-standing partner Nutrien is an exciting and logical next step for us."