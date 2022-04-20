BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trainee Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join KPI OceanConnect's team in Denmark. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a trainee bunker trader in Denmark.

The firm is looking for candidates with experience in sales and fluent written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The role is on a two-year trainee programme with a dedicated mentor from the firm's trading team.

The post lists the following day-to-day tasks for the role:

Worldwide trading

Understanding customer needs, negotiate prices and closing deals

Advising on various bunker solutions, fuel products and quality

Managing and coordinating bunker deliveries

Market analysis to identify new business opportunities

Participating in client and supplier visits and approaching new business

Identifying business opportunities and support business development activities

Exposure to day-to-day trading of bunker fuel and work closely with both internal as well as external stakeholders

For more information, click here.