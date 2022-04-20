World News
BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trainee Trader in Denmark
Wednesday April 20, 2022
The successful candidate will join KPI OceanConnect's team in Denmark. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect
Hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a trainee bunker trader in Denmark.
The firm is looking for candidates with experience in sales and fluent written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The role is on a two-year trainee programme with a dedicated mentor from the firm's trading team.
The post lists the following day-to-day tasks for the role:
- Worldwide trading
- Understanding customer needs, negotiate prices and closing deals
- Advising on various bunker solutions, fuel products and quality
- Managing and coordinating bunker deliveries
- Market analysis to identify new business opportunities
- Participating in client and supplier visits and approaching new business
- Identifying business opportunities and support business development activities
- Exposure to day-to-day trading of bunker fuel and work closely with both internal as well as external stakeholders
For more information, click here.