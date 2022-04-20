BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trainee Trader in Denmark

Wednesday April 20, 2022

Hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a trainee bunker trader in Denmark.

The firm is looking for candidates with experience in sales and fluent written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The role is on a two-year trainee programme with a dedicated mentor from the firm's trading team.

The post lists the following day-to-day tasks for the role:

  • Worldwide trading
  • Understanding customer needs, negotiate prices and closing deals
  • Advising on various bunker solutions, fuel products and quality
  • Managing and coordinating bunker deliveries
  • Market analysis to identify new business opportunities
  • Participating in client and supplier visits and approaching new business
  • Identifying business opportunities and support business development activities
  • Exposure to day-to-day trading of bunker fuel and work closely with both internal as well as external stakeholders

