Maersk Appoints Green Fuel Sourcing Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mazhari was previously head of finance decarbonisation. File Image / Pixabay

Container line and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is adding layers of management to its decarbonisation team.

The firm has appointed Emma Johansson Mazhari as head of green sourcing and portfolio management as of this month.

Mazhari was previously head of finance decarbonisation.

Berit Hinnemann, previously interim head of green fuels sourcing and head of decarbonisation business development, is now serving as head of green sourcing strategy and business development, reporting to Mazhari.

"In the past two years I have had the enormous privilege to take green fuels sourcing from an innovation project on the drawing board to a fully fledged team and to strong green methanol partnerships," Hinnemann said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"I am very grateful to our partners and to all my colleagues for this journey so far.

"Now, we are entering the next phase where we need to scale our efforts across the green fuels."