BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have advanced over the past two days. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1/mt to $553/mt on Thursday, reaching its highest level since March 6.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $493/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $6.50/mt to $744/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $1.07/bl to $69.88/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices climbed by $3/mt to $514.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $5/mt to $495/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $5.50/mt to $512.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $522/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.65/bl from the previous session's close at $70.53/bl as of 9:28 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.89/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.