BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Decarbonisation Business Development Manager
The new hire will join Maersk's decarbonisation business development team. Image Credit: Maersk
Shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior business development manager for its decarbonisation team.
The firm is looking for candidates who have been involved in developing large industrial projects with a high level of complexity, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week. At least 5-10 years of relevant professional experience are needed.
The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- Drive the execution of a portfolio of green methanol development projects together with external project developers/suppliers
Ensure project execution according to supply contract, reporting on milestones and other internal reporting
Day-to-day project follow up and contact with project developer and progress monitoring
Engage in problem solving together with external partners during the project execution
Engage and mobilise relevant internal functions to support effective project execution (e.g. Regulatory, Legal, Procurement, etc.)
Maintain cost model for projects and engage in cost optimization of projects in portfolio
