BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Decarbonisation Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday September 8, 2021

Shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior business development manager for its decarbonisation team.

The firm is looking for candidates who have been involved in developing large industrial projects with a high level of complexity, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week. At least 5-10 years of relevant professional experience are needed.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

  • Drive the execution of a portfolio of green methanol development projects together with external project developers/suppliers

  • Ensure project execution according to supply contract, reporting on milestones and other internal reporting

  • Day-to-day project follow up and contact with project developer and progress monitoring

  • Engage in problem solving together with external partners during the project execution

  • Engage and mobilise relevant internal functions to support effective project execution (e.g. Regulatory, Legal, Procurement, etc.)

  • Maintain cost model for projects and engage in cost optimization of projects in portfolio

