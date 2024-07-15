Ship Attacked by Unmanned Small Craft and Other Vessels in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack about 70 nautical miles south-west of Al Hudaydah at 5:30 AM UTC on Monday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship was attacked by three small craft about 70 nautical miles south-west of Al Hudaydah at 5:30 AM UTC on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"Two of the small craft had three persons onboard, the third small craft is reported to be unmanned," the agency said.

"The reported unmanned small craft collided with the vessel twice, and the two manned small craft fired at the vessel.

"The vessel conducted self-protection measures, after 15 minutes the small craft aborted the attack.

"The vessel and crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past eight months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.