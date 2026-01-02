Samsung Heavy Industries Secures Contract for Two LNG Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two LNG carriers have been ordered by an Oceania buyer. File Image / Pixabay

South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries has secured a contract from an unnamed Oceania region shipowner to build two LNG carriers.

The shipbuilding contract is worth KRW 721 billion ($ 499 million), according to a corporate filing on Friday.

The vessels are expected to be delivered in September 2028.

LNG is widely regarded as one of the most mature alternative marine fuels, leading a growing number of shipowners to select LNG-powered tonnage for newbuilds. This trend is reflected in the global orderbook for alternative-fuelled vessels.

At present, 833 LNG-fuelled ships are in operation globally, with a further 620 vessels expected to enter service by 2030, according to classification society DNV.