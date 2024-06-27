BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Five-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen significantly in June. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in five weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $635.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since May 20.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $540.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1/mt to $843/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.24/bl to $85.25/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $1/mt to $622/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $570/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $623.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $9/mt to $602/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.16/bl from the previous session's close at $85.09/bl as of 7:52 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.20/mt fall in bunker prices.