Ship Management JV Aimed at Methanol-fuelled Shippng

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship management joint-venture to be based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay.

Methanol-powered shipping is to receive a boost with the formation of a dedicated ship management company.

Copenhagen-based Green Marine and Singapore-based Stamford Ship Management have formed the joint-venture "to build and manage, both commercially and technically, methanol dual-fuel propulsion vessels across multiple market segments", Green Marine said.

"The development of methanol propulsion engines provides an opportunity to invest in commercially viable sustainable shipping," the company added.

The new firm, which will be based in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub, has several newbuidling projects in development, Green Marine's founder, Morten Jacobsen, said.

Methanol is one of a number of alternative marine fuels on offer to ship owners and operators.