Bunker Supplier Sekavin Hires Trader From Cockett

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Greek bunker market saw considerable disruption last year from the COVID-19 pandemic. File Image / Pixabay

Greek marine fuel supplier Sekavin Bunkering Stations has hired a senior trader from Cockett Group.

Maria Sortsi has joined Sekavin as senior bunker trader in Piraeus as of this month, according to an update to her LinkedIn profile.

Sortsi had previously served as a senior bunker trader for Cockett Group, and before that had worked for Bomin and OW Bunker.

Sekavin was founded in 1979 and focuses on bunker and lubricant supply at Piraeus, Agioi Theodoroi and Syros.

The Greek bunker market saw considerable disruption last year from the COVID-19 pandemic because of its reliance on cruise and passenger vessels and international tourism more widely, but is likely to see a recovery this summer if the easing of restrictions allows for an increase in these areas.