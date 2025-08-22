BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First Day in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday August 22, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in four consecutive days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $529/mt on Thursday, reaching its highest level since August 15.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $1.50/mt to $446/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $3/mt to $743/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.83/bl to $67.67/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $497.50/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $14/mt to $479.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $7/mt to $492.50/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $4.50/mt to $487.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.03/bl from the previous session's close at $67.64/bl as of 5:53 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.23/mt fall in bunker prices.

