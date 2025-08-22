BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First Day in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices dropped on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in four consecutive days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $529/mt on Thursday, reaching its highest level since August 15.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $1.50/mt to $446/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $3/mt to $743/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.83/bl to $67.67/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $497.50/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $14/mt to $479.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $7/mt to $492.50/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $4.50/mt to $487.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.03/bl from the previous session's close at $67.64/bl as of 5:53 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.23/mt fall in bunker prices.