BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs for Fifth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen significantly over the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a fifth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2.50/mt to $672/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since November 22. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $527.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $14.50/mt to $901/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.49/bl to $87.38/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $2.50/mt to $648/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1.50/mt to $601/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $2/mt to $651.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $4.50/mt to $660.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were down by $0.09/bl from the previous session's close at $87.29/bl as of 6:40 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $0.68/mt fall in bunker prices.