China and France Join Forces on Green Shipping Corridor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new corridor will promote alternative fuel development and low-carbon shipping between Ningbo-Zhoushan and Haropa Port. Image Credit: BV

A new green shipping corridor has been announced between Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in China and Haropa Port in France.

The initiative was launched during the recent 2025 North Bund Forum in Shanghai, Bureau Veritas (BV) said in a statement on its website on Monday.

BV said it will provide technical support to move the project from planning to implementation.

The launch forms part of China’s broader International Green Shipping Corridor initiative, unveiled at the same event, to support decarbonisation efforts in maritime transport.

China’s transport ministry aims to expand green shipping corridors in phases and accelerate the availability of alternative marine fuels.

Ports such as Shanghai and Ningbo-Zhoushan have already been developing infrastructure for alternative marine fuels, it said.