VPS Appoints New Group Science & Technical Manager

Stanley George. Image Credit: VPS

Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) has announced the appointment of a new Group Science & Technical Manager.

Stanley George joins VPS having held a number of previous technical roles at firms including V-Ships, Brookes Bell, and most recently London Offshore Consultants.

He is also a former lecturer at South Shields Marine College and a former seafarer, where he held the rank of Chief Engineer.

"We are extremely pleased to have Stanley join VPS. Stanley brings a great depth of scientific and engineering knowledge and expertise, gained over his many years within the maritime sector. He will certainly be instrumental in the further development of VPS global technical support to our valued clients," said VPS' Group Managing Director, Dr Malcolm Cooper.

Adding his own comments on the appoint, Stanley said, "I am really looking forward to this new and exciting opportunity. It allows me to use my expertise and experience working closely with the VPS team, in providing technical solutions, support and advise to our maritime customers, which is crucial to the safety and protection of their vessels and crews alike."