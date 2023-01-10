Stena Bulk Rolls Out Weather Routing Software to Entire Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The software aims to improve fuel efficiency and cut emissions by applying machine learning to weather condition data to find the best route for a company's ships. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Stena Bulk is rolling out its use of bunker-saving weather routing software to its entire fleet.

Stena Bulk is implementing the Orbit Weather+ digital service fleet-wide, along with multiple other companies trying out the software, developer OrbitMI said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The software has been used 'hundreds of times' on tankers and bulkers since its launch last summer, according to the company.

The software aims to improve fuel efficiency and cut emissions by applying machine learning to weather condition data to find the best route for a company's ships. The service is the latest in a series of digital solutions being offered to the shipping industry to apply artificial intelligence to optimise fleet operations as a means of complying with GHG regulations.

"Digital transformation is being driven by external pressures such as CII and EEXI regulations, as well as the advancement of the EU's Emissions Trading System and carbon pricing, which will force charterers, ship owners and operators to adopt new solutions," Daniel Levy, chief marketing officer at OrbitMI, said in the statement.