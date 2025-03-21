Hafnia to Launch New Digital Bunkering Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The platform seeks to collect data already being gathered in one place to give as much visibility as possible on the fuels being bunkered. Image Credit: Hafnia / Studio 30 50

Tanker firm Hafnia is set to launch a new platform aiming to bring more transparency, accountability and cost savings to the bunkering process.

The firm is set to showcase the FuelSure platform, developed in collaboration with Studio 30 50, during Singapore Maritime Week events on March 24.

The platform seeks to collect data already being gathered in one place to give as much visibility as possible on the fuels being bunkered, a Studio 30 50 representative told Ship & Bunker.

"FuelSure aggregates data from multiple trusted sources, including vessel reports, laboratory analysis, quantity surveys, and internal claims data," James Paisley, venture builder at Studio 30 50, said.

"This approach results in hundreds of data points that help bring transparency to the supply chain without requiring any additional systems or installations on ships.

"The platform is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing workflows, ensuring ease of adoption for crews and operators."

The new platform is independent of Seascale Energy, the new bunkering joint venture between Hafnia and Cargill launched earlier this year.

"FuelSure is an initiative independent of our recent venture Seascale, backed by several major owners and carriers," Peter Grünwaldt, head of bunkers at Hafnia, told Ship & Bunker.

"It reflects Hafnia's broader commitment to transparency in the bunker fuel market."