Global Fuel Supply Hires New Group CFO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Henriks has been CFO of Henriks Consulting Group in Denmark since October 2022. Image Credit: Global Fuel Supply

Marine fuels firm Global Fuel Supply has hired a new group CFO.

Kenneth Henriks will join the company as group CFO as of November 1, Global Fuel Supply said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Henriks has been CFO of Henriks Consulting Group in Denmark since October 2022. He had previously served as group CFO of Inchcape Shipping Services from 2019 to 2022 and as group CFO of Monjasa from 2015 to 2018.

"His extensive industry knowledge and strategic insight make him the perfect addition to our team," Global Fuel Supply said.

"In his role, he'll focus on enhancing our internal systems, strengthening our financial infrastructure, and building robust stakeholder relationships.

"Kenneth's unique blend of expertise and forward-thinking approach will be invaluable as we move forward."