BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Four-Day High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices jumped at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in four days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6/mt to $615.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since August 19.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $4/mt to $505/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rallied by $1/mt to $769.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.80/bl to $79.02/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $10.50/mt to $622.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $3.50/mt to $539.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $12/mt to $609/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $7.50/mt to $548/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.50/bl from the previous session's close at $79.52/bl as of 7:01 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.77/mt rise in bunker prices.