Eidesvik Sees 75% of Fleet Operating on Hybrid Battery Propulsion by 2022

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Eidesvik is targeting zero emissions from its ships by 2050. Image Credit: Eidesvik

Offshore shipping company Eidesvik expects 75% of its fleet to be using hybrid battery propulsion systems by the first half of 2022.

The company has ordered the retrofit of its offshore wind vessel the Acergy Viking with a battery system, it said in a statement on its website last week. The retrofit is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year, reducing the vessel's MGO consumption by as much as 350 mt/year.

"At an early stage, hybrid solutions were mainly installed on board our supply vessels, but Eidesvik was also early with similar environmental upgrades on several of our subsea vessels," Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO of Eidesvik, said in the statement

"We are now particularly pleased to introduce hybrid propulsion also on one of our vessels with assignments within offshore wind and renewable energy."

Eidesvik is targeting a 50% cut in its emissions by 2030, and zero emissions by 2050. The company has a fleet of about 16 vessels, according to its website.