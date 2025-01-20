BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices jumped again on Friday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping for a second day to the highest level in more than three months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4/mt to $620.50/mt on Friday, remaining at its highest level since October 14.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $8/mt to $533/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $5/mt to $817/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.34/bl to $79.57/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices jumped by $7/mt to $613/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $3/mt to $557/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3/mt to $598/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1.50/mt to $601.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.25/bl from the previous session's close at $79.32/bl as of 7:39 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.88/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.