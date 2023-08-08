BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have gained significantly over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for a second day and remaining at the highest level in almost six months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3/mt to $657.50/mt on Monday, remaining at the highest level since February 17. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $1.50/mt to $579.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $1/mt to $929/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.90/bl to $85.34/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4.50/mt to $643.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $5.50/mt to $615.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $1.50/mt to $637/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $5/mt to $610.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $1.00/bl at $84.34/bl as of 9:24 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $7.53/mt fall in bunker prices.