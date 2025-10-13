BAR Technologies Urges IMO to Recognise Wind Propulsion in Net-Zero Framework

by Ship & Bunker News Team

John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies. Image Credit: BAR

BAR Technologies has called on the IMO to formally recognise wind propulsion as a key element of its Net-Zero Framework (NZF) ahead of this week's meeting.

Clear and equal recognition of wind energy within the NZF is vital to ensure fair treatment across decarbonisation technologies and unlock investment in proven zero-emission solutions, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The call supports a proposal by the International Windship Association to the IMO, which argues that "wind is free at source and the only truly zero-emission energy available at scale to the global fleet today."

"As a company delivering scalable, commercially ready wind propulsion solutions such as WindWings and AeroBridge, we see every day the real-world impact these technologies can have in reducing emissions," John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, said.

"But without consistent recognition at the regulatory level, adoption will be slower and the cost of transition higher.

"The IMO has a golden opportunity to show global leadership by embracing wind within the NZF."

The IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) is holding an extraordinary session in London between October 14-17 to consider adopting the Net-Zero Framework, which sets out plans to charge for shipping's GHG emissions at a global level from 2028.