MSC to Take Over Maersk's Top Container Line Spot: Alphaliner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC taking over as the world's top container line could lead to more interest in its future fuels strategy. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm MSC is set to take over from AP Moller-Maersk as the world's largest container line at the start of this year, according to consultancy Alphaliner.

MSC's fleet was just 4,200 TEU short of Maersk's by January 4, the shipping intelligence service said in its weekly newsletter.

"MSC will likely not have long to wait," Alphaliner said.

"In Q1 of 2022, MSC is expected to reach the global number one spot for the first time in its 52-year history."

Maersk's current position as the top container line also leaves it as the world's largest consumer of bunker fuel, as well as one of the largest consumers of oil of any kind. Maersk's fleet got through 10.3 million mt of bunker fuel in 2020, or about 4.8% of the global bunker market as measured by IMO data.

Maersk's status has also led to huge interest in its plans for engines and emissions technology, with its initial scepticism over scrubbers last decade and its plans for methanol-fuelled ships this decade both providing some leadership in the market on these issues.

MSC has been more reticent about its future fuel plans, talking of a range of options being needed to meet decarbonisation goals. But two technologies it has shown significant support for are scrubbers and fuel-saving air lubrication systems -- and its position as the top container line may boost interest in these technologies as a result.