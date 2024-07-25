BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Firm Seeks Korean-Speaking Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience in the Asian bunker industry, as well as fluent Korean. Image Credit: PERSOL Singapore

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a Korean-speaking bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment firm PERSOL Singapore highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience in the Asian bunker industry, as well as fluent Korean.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Communicate with customers and their agents regarding port / scheduling issues prior to ETA of the vessel

Contacting fuels suppliers for BDR and invoices following delivery of fuel

Validating supplier invoice details

Validating other trade vendor invoice details

Ensuring trade details in system are accurate, then actualizing deal

Reviewing system-generated customer invoices

Sending invoices to customers

Contacting customers for unpaid invoices

Following up with Finance / Treasury to ensure trade AP payments made, and customer receipts allocated

Ensure transaction documentation is properly filed in electronic / hard files

