World News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Firm Seeks Korean-Speaking Trader in Singapore
Thursday July 25, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience in the Asian bunker industry, as well as fluent Korean. Image Credit: PERSOL Singapore
A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a Korean-speaking bunker trader in Singapore.
Recruitment firm PERSOL Singapore highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience in the Asian bunker industry, as well as fluent Korean.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Communicate with customers and their agents regarding port / scheduling issues prior to ETA of the vessel
- Contacting fuels suppliers for BDR and invoices following delivery of fuel
- Validating supplier invoice details
- Validating other trade vendor invoice details
- Ensuring trade details in system are accurate, then actualizing deal
- Reviewing system-generated customer invoices
- Sending invoices to customers
- Contacting customers for unpaid invoices
- Following up with Finance / Treasury to ensure trade AP payments made, and customer receipts allocated
- Ensure transaction documentation is properly filed in electronic / hard files
For more information, click here.