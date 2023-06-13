BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Monday, with average global VLSFO prices declining to the lowest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $6.50/mt to $586.50/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since June 2. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $6.50/mt to $479.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $6/mt to $770/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $2.95/bl to $71.84/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $13.50/mt to $572/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $6/mt to $534/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $10.50/mt to $556/mt, and at Houston they sank by $4.50/mt to $528/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.82/bl at $72.66/bl as of 8:39 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.17/mt rise in bunker prices.