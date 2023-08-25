BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady at Three-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped recently after a strong gain over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady at the lowest level in more than three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $645.50/mt on Thursday, remaining at the lowest level since August 1. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $8/mt to $571.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $2.50/mt to $958.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.15/bl to $83.36/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $0.50/mt to $629/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $0.50/mt to $592/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $0.50/mt to $622.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $7.50/mt to $620/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $1.02/bl at $84.38/bl as of 9:42 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $7.68/mt rise in bunker prices.