BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady at Three-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday August 25, 2023

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady at the lowest level in more than three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $645.50/mt on Thursday, remaining at the lowest level since August 1. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $8/mt to $571.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $2.50/mt to $958.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.15/bl to $83.36/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $0.50/mt to $629/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $0.50/mt to $592/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $0.50/mt to $622.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $7.50/mt to $620/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $1.02/bl at $84.38/bl as of 9:42 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $7.68/mt rise in bunker prices.

