JFE Steel Charters LNG-, Wind-Powered Bulker From K Line

by Ship & Bunker News Team

As well as having a gas-fuelled engine, the ship will also be fitted with a Seawing automated kite system supplied by Airseas. Image Credit: K Line

Metals company JFE Steel Corporation has agreed to charter on a long-term basis an LNG- and wind-powered bulker from Japan's K Line.

The 210,000 DWT Capesize bulker will be built by Nihon Shipyard Co and is due for delivery in the first half of 2024, K Line said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

As well as having a gas-fuelled engine, the ship will also be fitted with a Seawing automated kite system supplied by Airseas.

"K Line has been promoting a corporative policy of "sustainable management" in terms of environment, society, and economy to satisfy global needs concerning climate change and SDGs continuously now and in the future," the company said in the statement.

"The introduction of the next-generation vessel is one of the projects within this sustainable management approach.

"It will be a significant step for us to stimulate the well-being of society as an integrated logistics company."