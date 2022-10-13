Shell Signs Marine Fuel Cell Development Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has signed a deal with KSOE, DNV and Doosan Fuel Cell Co to launch a vessel equipped with a fuel cell from HyAxiom in 2025. Image Credit: Shell

Global energy producer Shell has signed a deal to equip an LNG carrier with a solid oxide fuel cell to test the technology's potential to cut GHG emissions from shipping.

The firm has signed a deal with KSOE, DNV and Doosan Fuel Cell Co to launch a vessel equipped with a fuel cell from HyAxiom in 2025, HyAxiom said in a statement on its website this week.

HyAxiom will design and develop the fuel cell system, Doosan will manufacture, test and deliver the product and Shell will charter the demonstration vessel.

The vessel will operate with the fuel cell for one year while tests are carried out.

"This consortium and the cutting-edge technology we're pioneering could help deliver less carbon-intensive operations in the near term while unlocking a pathway to net-zero through the blending of conventional and alternative fuels until zero-carbon options are available at scale," Karrie Trauth, SVP for shipping and maritime at Shell, said in the statement.

"We're excited to be collaborating with some of the leading names in shipping who share a vision of a zero-emission industry and are working hard to progress shipping decarbonization."