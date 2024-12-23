BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Seven-Day Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday December 23, 2024

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in seven trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $572/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since December 11.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $507.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $2.50/mt to $758/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.06/bl to $72.94/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices gained $0.50/mt to $548/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $0.50/mt to $513/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $2.50/mt to $541.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $2.50/mt to $544.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.32/bl from the previous session's close at $73.26/bl as of 6:48 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.41/mt rise in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com