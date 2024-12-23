BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Seven-Day Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in seven trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $572/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since December 11.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $507.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $2.50/mt to $758/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.06/bl to $72.94/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices gained $0.50/mt to $548/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $0.50/mt to $513/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $2.50/mt to $541.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $2.50/mt to $544.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.32/bl from the previous session's close at $73.26/bl as of 6:48 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.41/mt rise in bunker prices.