BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Third Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are dropping this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices dropped at most ports on Monday, with global VLSFO prices declining for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $13.50/mt to $665.50/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since January 16. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $22/mt to $426/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $20/mt to $977/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.05bl to $80.99/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices sank by $13/mt to $651/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $14.50/mt to $568/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $20.50/mt to $630.50/mt and at Houston they declined by $15/mt to $611/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $1.49/bl at $82.48/bl as of 10:06 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to an $11.22/mt rise in bunker prices.