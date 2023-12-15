Bulgarian Cargo Ship Hijacked in Arabian Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is registered in Malta but is controlled by Bulgarian interests. File Image / Pixabay

A Bulgarian cargo ship was reportedly hijacked in the Arabian Sea on Thursday.

The 45,000 DWT dry bulk carrier Ruen was hijacked about 700 nautical miles east of Somalia on Thursday, Bulgarian National Television reported on Friday.

The vessel is registered in Malta but is controlled by Bulgarian interests, according to the report. The ship has 18 seafarers on board from Bulgaria, Myanmar and Angola.

A fishing vessel in the vicinity of the bulker turned off its AIS transponder shortly before the incident.

Commercial shipping in and around the Middle East has increasingly come under attack in recent weeks, in an apparent response to the worsening conflict in Gaza.