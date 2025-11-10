Calcarea and Aurelia Collaborate on New Onboard Carbon Capture Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project aims to design a bulk carrier that can turn CO2 into harmless salts using seawater and limestone. Image Credit: Calcarea

Climate tech firm Calcarea has partnered with shipping architect and engineering firm Aurelia to bring ocean-based carbon capture technology to shipping.

Under the collaboration, they seek to combine Calcarea’s carbon capture technology with Aurelia’s expertise in ship design and system integration, Aurelia said in a press release on Monday.

The system converts CO2 from exhaust gases into bicarbonates using seawater and limestone through a reaction.

“At the heart of the collaboration is CALCAREA’s limestone weathering technology — a system that accelerates a natural process where carbon dioxide (CO2) reacts with limestone and seawater, transforming it into stable bicarbonates safely stored in the ocean," the companies explained.

“The approach offers a nature-based, permanent, and infrastructure-light solution to CO2 capture and sequestration, ideal for maritime applications where seawater is readily available and continuously circulated.”

The treated water can then be released back to the sea without harming marine life.

Aurelia will handle the vessel design and integration work to ensure the system can be fitted safely and efficiently.