First Shipbroking Firms Join SEA/LNG

SEA/LNG welcomes two new members. File Image / Pixabay

The first shipbroking companies have joined liquefied natural gas (LNG) advocacy group SEA/LNG.

The addition of Exeno Yamamizu Corporation (Yamamizu) and Fearnleys AS bring the group's membership to 33 organisations.

"SEA\LNG is pleased to welcome Exeno and Fearnleys to its membership coalition. Our members continue to be a strong voice advocating for LNG as a cost-effective, safe, and more environmentally friendly long-term fuelling solution," said Peter Keller, SEA\LNG chairman and executive vice president, TOTE Inc.

"The support for and momentum behind the use of LNG as a marine fuel, particularly in the last 18 months, demonstrates the need for pooling knowledge and working collaboratively to break down the barriers to LNG uptake ahead of the 2020 global sulphur cap."

Exeno Yamamizu is based on Japan, while Fearnleys has offices in Japan, Korea, China, Singapore, Oslo, Houston, and London.