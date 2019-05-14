New Hire at Glander

David Chiang. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Bunker company Glander International Bunkering has hired David Chiang to head up their bunker risk offer at the company.

The move comes as the demand for risk management products and services is expected to increase ahead of the global rule change on the sulfur content of bunker fuel.



"It is an exciting chapter in our initiative to create more value-added products and services for our clients," Chiang said. "We aim to work globally to reach out to clients who can benefit from forward pricing products."



Chiang, who has 16 years' experience in the bunkering industry, will be based in the company's Singapore office.



Glander CEO Carsten Ladekjær said that tailored forward pricing solutions could help clients "eliminate risky uncertainties on their future fuel costs".



"More clients consider hedging as a bunker requirement to mitigate risks from an expected volatile market." he said.