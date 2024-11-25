Cat Fine Problems Persist in Marine Engines: CMT

Cat fines in a fuel pump seen using a digital microscope. Image Credit: CMT

Five years after the IMO 2020 transition launched the VLSFO market, problems with cat fines remain a persistent problem in marine engines, according to testing firm CMT.

Cat fine levels exceeding ISO 8217:2017 specifications are still being found in areas including the ARA hub, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"But more common is that accumulated cat fines in tank sediments are being dispersed back into the tank and engine during operations, particularly in rough seas," the company said.

"With higher viscosity IFO 380cst or IFO 180cst fuels, cat fines tend to be suspended in the denser liquid and are removed more easily by fuel separators.

"Low sulphur fuels have an average viscosity of 105cst, though it can be as low as 10cst. And this is resulting in cat fines sinking to the settling tank, where they can often undetected."

The company reports seeing increasing levels of asphaltene in marine fuel as well.

This is "another consequence of fuel blending, and which also results in increased sediment formation," CMT said.

"And although the rate of sediment formation is not easily predicted (it changes with conditions such as temperature and storage time) it is resulting in an increase in fuel system blockages."