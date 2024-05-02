Trafigura Orders Four Ammonia-Fuelled Gas Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuelled ships will be built at the HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard facility in Ulsan, with the first delivery expected in 2027. File Image / Pixabay

Global commodity trading firm Trafigura has ordered four gas carriers capable of running on ammonia.

The dual-fuelled ships will be built at the HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard facility in Ulsan, with the first delivery expected in 2027, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The vessels will carry LPG or ammonia cargoes.

"We are excited to embark together with HD Hyundai Mipo on this ambitious project which supports our commitments to decarbonising shipping and will help us to develop the global low-carbon ammonia bunkering infrastructure needed for zero-carbon shipping to become a reality," Andrea Olivi, head of wet freight at Trafigura, said in the statement.

Trafigura aims to reduce the carbon intensity of its fleet by 25% by 2030. The company currently has about 400 ships under management.