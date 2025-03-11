Ofiniti Acquires Digital Solutions Firm Angsana Technology

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tue Nielsen is CEO of Ofiniti. Image Credit: Ofiniti

Bunkering platform provider Ofiniti has acquired Angsana Technology, a provider of digital solutions for the maritime industry.

Ofiniti has acquired 100% of Angsana as well as taking on its entire team, seeking to enhance its capabilities in automation and real-time fuel delivery insights, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

After the acquisition DNV's FuelBoss platform will be combined with Angsana's BunkerFlow and DocuFlow solutions.

"This acquisition accelerates our mission to digitise maritime fuel operations, driving efficiency and compliance at an unprecedented scale," Tue Nielsen, CEO of Ofiniti, said in the statement.

"With Singapore at the forefront of digital bunkering, we are poised to redefine how the global industry operates.

"I'm humbled to welcome See Lin Ang and the rest of the Angsana team onboard.

"With Singapore as a key market, this move strengthens our leadership in Digital Delivery while laying the groundwork for global expansion."

Ofiniti was spun out of classification society DNV last year as a unit managing the FuelBoss bunkering platform.

Last month FuelBoss became the sixth e-BDN provider whitelisted by Singapore's MPA.